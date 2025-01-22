Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.90. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 7,900 shares.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada alerts:

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.