Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,454 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 4.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. This represents a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.27%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.