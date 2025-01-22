Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $5.40 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $12,648,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $263.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $168.44 and a twelve month high of $264.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

