Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Purchases C$82,250.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,250.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 31,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.10, for a total value of C$542,070.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 54,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$864,000.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 4,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total transaction of C$75,375.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total transaction of C$508,548.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE:PEY opened at C$16.64 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$12.41 and a 12 month high of C$17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.