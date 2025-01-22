Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,770,000 after purchasing an additional 505,632 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,971,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after buying an additional 368,354 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,963,000 after buying an additional 187,822 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.46. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

