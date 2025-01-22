Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Price

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBAN. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.41%.

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,662.92. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,795.09. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $2,381,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $744,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 844,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $3,454,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,797,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,602 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

