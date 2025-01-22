Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 10,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

JPM opened at $263.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.44 and a fifty-two week high of $264.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

