Precipio Grants Options to Officers as Part of Long-Term Incentive Equity Program

On January 14, 2025, Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) took a significant step in rewarding its key officers by granting them options under the annual long-term incentive equity program. The Compensation Committee of Precipio’s Board of Directors approved this measure, which included officers Ilan Danieli, Ayman Mohamed, Ahmed Zaki Sabet, and Matthew Gage.

The Options granted are subject to specific conditions. They vest entirely when the 10-day volume-weighted average price of Precipio’s common stock surpasses $30.30 per share, a value significantly higher than the option exercise price of $6.06. Failure to meet this performance criterion would result in the options not vesting. The expiry date for these options is set for January 14, 2035.

In total, Precipio granted 34,000 options to its officers, distributed as follows:

– Ilan Danieli: 8,000 options

– Ayman Mohamed: 6,000 options

– Ahmed Zaki Sabet: 6,000 options

– Matthew Gage: 4,000 options

This move aligns with Precipio’s strategy to motivate and retain top talent within the company. Such equity-based incentives are commonly used by organizations to drive performance and foster long-term commitment among key executives.

This development signals Precipio’s commitment to rewarding and retaining talented individuals crucial to the company’s growth and success. It also underscores the company’s confidence in its future prospects and strategic direction.

For more information on this latest development and other news related to Precipio, interested parties should refer to the company’s official filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This news update serves as a valuable insight into Precipio’s efforts to drive shareholder value and incentivize its leadership team effectively.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

