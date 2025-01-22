R.E.A. (LON:RE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.73 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 68.50 ($0.84). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.88), with a volume of 20,676 shares changing hands.

R.E.A. Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1,743.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26.

R.E.A. Company Profile

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. It operates in two segments, the Cultivation of Oil Palms; and Stone, Sand and Coal Interests. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. In addition, it is involved in the production and sale of crushed stone; coal and sand mining; and generation of renewable energy from its methane capture plants.

See Also

