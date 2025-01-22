Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Price

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

MERC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $502.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.84 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -10.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 505.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 22.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

