Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $93.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KBH. Barclays dropped their price objective on KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KB Home from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on KB Home from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.63.

Get KB Home alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KBH

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after buying an additional 38,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,655,000 after buying an additional 164,010 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.