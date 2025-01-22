Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $140.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.84 and its 200 day moving average is $129.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

