Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $1,925,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,548,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.31.

NYSE:RGA opened at $224.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.07. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

