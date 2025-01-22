Renaissance Investment Group LLC Invests $218,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 540 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.5% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,638,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.6 %

Tesla stock opened at $424.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

