Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,488 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $294.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.14 and a 200-day moving average of $232.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total value of $1,521,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,554,708.90. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $2,099,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,260.88. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,033 shares of company stock worth $102,613,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.83.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

