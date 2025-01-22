Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 130,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 875,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 100,940 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NLY opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $21.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,714.29%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

