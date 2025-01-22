Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $398,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE ELV opened at $389.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $387.20 and its 200 day moving average is $465.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
