Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 115.1% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 730,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 391,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131,106 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 212.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,647,000 after buying an additional 925,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMKR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Melius Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Melius cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Our Latest Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.