Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 6,559 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,844,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,975 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 240.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,679.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 29,425 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,589,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 956.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 104,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 94,821 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

