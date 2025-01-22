Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 809 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 8,633.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 71.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 289.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 242.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.84. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.30.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.59 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

