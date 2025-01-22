Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Mark Reinstra Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,841.78. The trade was a 15.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,434,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Mark Reinstra sold 16,480 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $847,566.40.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 24.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,286 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Roblox by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,482,000 after buying an additional 240,565 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Roblox by 340.7% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,616,000 after buying an additional 7,835,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,332,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,003,000 after acquiring an additional 408,915 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

