Roman Gerardo Solis Maytorena Sells 150,000 Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director Roman Gerardo Solis Maytorena sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.
Discovery Silver Stock Performance
Shares of DSV opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 18.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. Discovery Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$2.16.
Discovery Silver Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Discovery Silver
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.