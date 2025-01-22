Roman Gerardo Solis Maytorena Sells 150,000 Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director Roman Gerardo Solis Maytorena sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

Discovery Silver Stock Performance

Shares of DSV opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 18.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. Discovery Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$2.16.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

