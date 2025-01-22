Rye Patch Gold (CVE:RPM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rye Patch Gold Corp. (CVE:RPM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.10. Rye Patch Gold shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 58,513 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.06.
Rye Patch Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Florida Canyon Mine covering an area of approximately 71.4 square kilometers located in Nevda.
