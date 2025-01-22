Safestay (LON:SSTY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.30 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.29). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 23.68 ($0.29), with a volume of 102,088 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £15.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,575.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.30.

Safestay is one of Europe’s largest hostel groups. Its 20 premium hostels offer guests both private and shared rooms across destination cities within the UK, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.

Safestay’s mission at each of its locations is to provide a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable space that caters to the needs of different travellers.

