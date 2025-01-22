Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 947 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 12,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 77,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.15.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

GOOGL stock opened at $198.05 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $202.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.74 and its 200 day moving average is $173.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $234,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,745.58. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.