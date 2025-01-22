Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys 2,563 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Denver PWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $198.05 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $202.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.33.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.15.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $234,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,745.58. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

