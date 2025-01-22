Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Holdings Decreased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,106,000 after purchasing an additional 395,744 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,640,000 after acquiring an additional 114,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sanofi by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,819,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sanofi by 20.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,172,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,122,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after buying an additional 165,256 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

