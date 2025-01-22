Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director Vijay Kasibhatla Sells 25,000 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLB opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $55.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9,241,140 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,481,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

