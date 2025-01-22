Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al Sells 123,097 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,160.34. The trade was a 40.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SLB opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9,241,140 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Schlumberger by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 761,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 156,698 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65,318 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.1% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

