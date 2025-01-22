Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 200.10 ($2.47) and traded as low as GBX 196 ($2.42). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.47), with a volume of 72,162 shares trading hands.

Seplat Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 205.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,804.55, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Seplat Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. Seplat Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8,181.82%.

Insider Transactions at Seplat Energy

About Seplat Energy

In other Seplat Energy news, insider Udoma Udo Udoma acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,657.87). Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.

