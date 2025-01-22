Sime Armoyan Buys 3,500 Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$111.98 per share, with a total value of C$391,926.85.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Sime Armoyan acquired 3,000 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$111.75 per share, with a total value of C$335,235.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Sime Armoyan bought 3,200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$355,200.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$17.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$631.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$14.45 and a 1-year high of C$19.53.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

