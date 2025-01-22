Smart Money Group LLC Has $908,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20,130.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,884,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,862 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,389,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,359 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,840,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,355,000 after buying an additional 1,729,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,040,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.27.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.11. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

