SmartFinancial Reports Strong Fourth Quarter Earnings Results: An Insightful Analysis**KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartFinancial, Inc. (“SmartFinancial”) announced its fourth-quarter earnings results for the period ending December 31, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read SmartFinancial’s 8K filing here.
About SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.
