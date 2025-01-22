Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.30 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 157.50 ($1.94). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 154.20 ($1.90), with a volume of 71,122 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 700.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,028.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Solid State (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Solid State had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Solid State plc will post 13.6195996 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,666.67%.

In other news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards purchased 8,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £9,999.99 ($12,328.92). 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solid State plc (AIM:SOLI) is a leading value-added electronics group supplying commercial, industrial and defence markets with durable components, assemblies and manufactured systems for use in critical applications, with a particular emphasis on harsh operational environments. Solid State’s products are found around the world, from the ocean floor to the edge of space, ensuring the smooth operation of systems that augment our everyday lives.

The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.

Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.

