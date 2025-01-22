S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $509.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.54.

S&P Global Company Profile



S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.



