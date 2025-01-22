SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLU. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 155.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VLU opened at $191.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.59. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $160.14 and a 1 year high of $195.93.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

