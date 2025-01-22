SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Position Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,488,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

