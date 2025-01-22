Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,142,000 after acquiring an additional 605,755 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 36,910.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,073,000 after purchasing an additional 346,585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3,948.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 264,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,329,000 after buying an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 179.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,120,000 after buying an additional 243,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $487.29 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $204.22 and a twelve month high of $506.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.64. The firm has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.21.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

