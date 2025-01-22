Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Position Raised by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $657,462.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,669.44. This represents a 30.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $4,477,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,454,764.88. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,152 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.90. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.98 and a 52 week high of $155.64.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

