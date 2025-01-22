**Stem, Inc. Director Resignation Announcement**

San Francisco, California – Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) announced in a recent 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission that Jane Woodward, a member of the Board of Directors, has tendered her resignation effective January 31, 2025. The decision, made for personal reasons, was communicated to the Board and the Corporate Secretary on January 17, 2025. Stem confirmed that Woodward’s departure was not due to any disagreements with the Company, its management, or the Board on operational matters, policies, or practices.

Stem, Inc., a Delaware corporation with headquarters in San Francisco, operates within the realm of developing transformative technologies. Stem’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “STEM.” As per regulatory requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Saul R. Laureles, Stem’s Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, signed the report on behalf of the company on January 21, 2025.

The specifics surrounding Jane Woodward’s resignation were detailed in the 8-K filing under Item 5.02, highlighting her departure from the Board, along with any conclusions reached or actions taken regarding the departure or resignation. Stem, Inc. ensured that Woodard’s exit was a result of personal reasons and not due to any disaccord on business-related matters.

The departure of a key figure from Stem’s Board of Directors marks a significant change within the company’s governance structure and operation. Stem did not disclose immediate plans to fill the vacant position left by Woodward but appreciates her contributions during her tenure.

For more information, as well as updates on Stem, Inc., investors and interested parties are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and communications from the company.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

