Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INSP. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

INSP stock opened at $184.98 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $257.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.70 and its 200 day moving average is $185.72.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.54. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,158.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 559.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 45.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 105.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

