StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:BRN opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barnwell Industries, Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,534 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company's stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

