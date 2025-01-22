StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2025

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGIFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

BGI opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62. Birks Group has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.37.

Birks Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, pearls, and giftware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.