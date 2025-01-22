StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
BGI opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62. Birks Group has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.37.
Birks Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Birks Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.