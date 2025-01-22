StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $64,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,968.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 126,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.