The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.0% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Clorox by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 2.2% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Clorox by 17.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

