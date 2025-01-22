The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $35.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

NYSE MOS opened at $27.12 on Friday. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,351,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,691,000 after buying an additional 435,598 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,817,000 after acquiring an additional 947,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after acquiring an additional 986,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 359,760 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

