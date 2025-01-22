Thomas J. Seifert Sells 33,864 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 33,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $4,043,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,558.60. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $121.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of -460.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,130,000 after buying an additional 121,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,265,000 after purchasing an additional 855,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 893,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 471,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

