Todd Jeremy Ingledew Sells 7,200 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total transaction of C$493,200.00.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$69.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia Inc. has a 12-month low of C$31.82 and a 12-month high of C$69.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATZ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.56.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

