Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.85.

Amazon.com stock opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

