Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.44 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 883,416 shares traded.

Union Jack Oil Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.44.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

Featured Articles

